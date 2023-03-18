Indiana State meets South Carolina Upstate in CBI Tournament

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15, 10-8 Big South) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (22-12, 13-7 MVC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 11…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15, 10-8 Big South) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (22-12, 13-7 MVC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana State Sycamores play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Sycamores’ record in MVC play is 13-7, and their record is 9-5 against non-conference opponents. Indiana State ranks fifth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Spartans are 10-8 against Big South teams. South Carolina Upstate is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courvoisier McCauley is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Jordan Gainey is shooting 39.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

