Indiana Hoosiers take on the Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten Tournament

Maryland Terrapins (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten) Chicago; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Maryland Terrapins (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten)

Chicago; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -1; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers play in the Big Ten Tournament against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Hoosiers’ record in Big Ten play is 12-8, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Indiana is ninth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Terrapins are 11-9 against Big Ten teams. Maryland ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 20.5 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Jahmir Young is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Terrapins. Don Carey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.