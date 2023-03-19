Indiana Hoosiers face the Miami Hurricanes in second round

Miami Hurricanes (26-7, 15-5 ACC) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (23-11, 12-8 Big Ten) Albany, New York; Sunday, 8:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Miami Hurricanes (26-7, 15-5 ACC) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (23-11, 12-8 Big Ten)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -2; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers and No. 16 Miami Hurricanes square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Hoosiers are 12-8 against Big Ten opponents and 11-3 in non-conference play. Indiana has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hurricanes are 15-5 in ACC play. Miami is ninth in the ACC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller Kopp averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 20.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Isaiah Wong is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

