Huffman leads Nicholls State against Lamar after 23-point game

Lamar Cardinals (9-21, 5-12 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (15-14, 10-7 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nicholls State -15; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on the Lamar Cardinals after Caleb Huffman scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 68-64 victory against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Colonels are 10-2 on their home court. Nicholls State has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 5-12 in Southland play. Lamar averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huffman is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Nate Calmese is scoring 17.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 9.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

