Howard Bison face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks in MEAC Tournament

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (18-12, 9-5 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (20-12, 11-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Howard Bison play in the MEAC Tournament against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Bison’s record in MEAC play is 11-3, and their record is 9-9 in non-conference games. Howard is 4-0 in one-possession games.

The Hawks’ record in MEAC play is 9-5. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 7-12 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 13.3 points, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

Da’Shawn Phillip averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Zion Styles is shooting 51.3% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

