Houston Cougars square off against the Memphis Tigers in AAC Championship

Memphis Tigers (25-8, 13-5 AAC) vs. Houston Cougars (31-2, 17-1 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Memphis Tigers (25-8, 13-5 AAC) vs. Houston Cougars (31-2, 17-1 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -5.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Houston Cougars take on the Memphis Tigers in the AAC Championship.

The Cougars are 17-1 against AAC opponents and 14-1 in non-conference play. Houston is fourth in the AAC scoring 75.3 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Tigers are 13-5 against AAC teams. Memphis ranks third in the AAC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals. Jamal Shead is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Houston.

Kendric Davis is scoring 21.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 20.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 75.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

