Houston Christian meets New Orleans in Southland Tournament

New Orleans Privateers (10-19, 7-11 Southland) vs. Houston Christian Huskies (10-21, 7-11 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Christian Huskies play in the Southland Tournament against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Huskies have gone 7-11 against Southland teams, with a 3-10 record in non-conference play. Houston Christian has a 1-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Privateers’ record in Southland play is 7-11. New Orleans is the top team in the Southland shooting 37.9% from deep. Tyson Jackson leads the Privateers shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Hofman is averaging 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Jordan Johnson is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Privateers. Jackson is averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Privateers: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

