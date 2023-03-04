Live Radio
Hohn scores 15 as UC Irvine beats CSU Bakersfield 52-44

The Associated Press

March 4, 2023, 11:55 PM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Hohn’s 15 points helped UC Irvine defeat CSU Bakersfield 52-44 on Saturday night.

Hohn shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Anteaters (22-10, 15-5 Big West Conference). Bent Leuchten scored eight points while shooting 3 of 5 from the field and added seven rebounds.

Antavion Collum finished with 20 points for the Roadrunners (10-21, 6-14). Cameron Smith added 12 points and eight rebounds for CSU Bakersfield. In addition, Dalph Panopio finished with eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

