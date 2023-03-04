Hodge and Missouri host Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (11-19, 3-14 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (22-8, 10-7 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ole Miss Rebels (11-19, 3-14 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (22-8, 10-7 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -9; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the Ole Miss Rebels after D’Moi Hodge scored 23 points in Missouri’s 81-76 win against the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 15-3 in home games. Missouri scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Rebels are 3-14 in SEC play. Ole Miss gives up 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Brown is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Tigers. Hodge is averaging 13.2 points and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Matthew Murrell is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 15 points. Jaemyn Brakefield is shooting 52.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Rebels: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.