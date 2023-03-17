Hoag Classic Tour Scores

Friday At Newport Beach CC Newport Beach, Calif. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,821; Par: 71 First Round Chris DiMarco 33-31—64…

Friday

At Newport Beach CC

Newport Beach, Calif.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,821; Par: 71

First Round

Chris DiMarco 33-31—64 Miguel Angel Jimenez 31-33—64 Bernhard Langer 30-34—64 Doug Barron 33-32—65 Mike Weir 33-32—65 Darren Clarke 35-31—66 Fred Couples 32-34—66 Jim Furyk 32-34—66 Rob Labritz 32-34—66 Steve Stricker 32-34—66 Kevin Sutherland 33-33—66 Scott Verplank 34-32—66 Paul Broadhurst 34-33—67 David Duval 33-34—67 Brian Gay 34-33—67 John Huston 31-36—67 Thongchai Jaidee 33-34—67 Rod Pampling 33-34—67 Vijay Singh 33-34—67 Shane Bertsch 34-34—68 Marco Dawson 35-33—68 Robert Karlsson 36-32—68 Timothy O’Neal 35-33—68 Corey Pavin 33-35—68 Tim Petrovic 37-31—68 Dicky Pride 35-33—68 David Toms 34-34—68 Stephen Ames 35-34—69 Billy Andrade 33-36—69 Stuart Appleby 35-34—69 Woody Austin 33-36—69 Notah Begay 35-34—69 Alex Cejka 35-34—69 K.J. Choi 35-34—69 Ken Duke 34-35—69 Joe Durant 37-32—69 Retief Goosen 34-35—69 Paul Goydos 35-34—69 Richard Green 35-34—69 Padraig Harrington 35-34—69 Davis Love III 36-33—69 Rocco Mediate 36-33—69 Mark O’Meara 35-34—69 Tom Pernice 33-36—69 Harry Rudolph 35-34—69 John Senden 34-35—69 Jeff Sluman 35-34—69 Kirk Triplett 36-33—69 Robert Allenby 34-36—70 Ernie Els 33-37—70 Billy Mayfair 36-34—70 Jose Maria Olazabal 37-33—70 Brett Quigley 35-35—70 Wes Short 35-35—70 Y.E. Yang 34-36—70 Michael Allen 36-35—71 Steve Flesch 35-36—71 Jay Haas 35-36—71 Mark Hensby 38-33—71 Tim Herron 33-38—71 Lee Janzen 37-34—71 Justin Leonard 35-36—71 Jeff Maggert 35-36—71 Scott McCarron 36-35—71 Colin Montgomerie 34-37—71 Gene Sauers 36-35—71 Olin Browne 37-35—72 John Daly 35-37—72 David McKenzie 34-38—72 Scott Parel 35-37—72 Fred Funk 33-40—73 Bob Estes 40-34—74 Sandy Lyle 37-37—74 Scott Petersen 36-38—74 Mario Tiziani 38-36—74 Tom Lehman 37-38—75 John Cook 38-38—76 Brian Cooper 36-41—77

