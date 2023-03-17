Hoag Classic Tour Scores

Friday
At Newport Beach CC
Newport Beach, Calif.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,821; Par: 71
First Round
|Chris DiMarco
|33-31—64
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|31-33—64
|Bernhard Langer
|30-34—64
|Doug Barron
|33-32—65
|Mike Weir
|33-32—65
|Darren Clarke
|35-31—66
|Fred Couples
|32-34—66
|Jim Furyk
|32-34—66
|Rob Labritz
|32-34—66
|Steve Stricker
|32-34—66
|Kevin Sutherland
|33-33—66
|Scott Verplank
|34-32—66
|Paul Broadhurst
|34-33—67
|David Duval
|33-34—67
|Brian Gay
|34-33—67
|John Huston
|31-36—67
|Thongchai Jaidee
|33-34—67
|Rod Pampling
|33-34—67
|Vijay Singh
|33-34—67
|Shane Bertsch
|34-34—68
|Marco Dawson
|35-33—68
|Robert Karlsson
|36-32—68
|Timothy O’Neal
|35-33—68
|Corey Pavin
|33-35—68
|Tim Petrovic
|37-31—68
|Dicky Pride
|35-33—68
|David Toms
|34-34—68
|Stephen Ames
|35-34—69
|Billy Andrade
|33-36—69
|Stuart Appleby
|35-34—69
|Woody Austin
|33-36—69
|Notah Begay
|35-34—69
|Alex Cejka
|35-34—69
|K.J. Choi
|35-34—69
|Ken Duke
|34-35—69
|Joe Durant
|37-32—69
|Retief Goosen
|34-35—69
|Paul Goydos
|35-34—69
|Richard Green
|35-34—69
|Padraig Harrington
|35-34—69
|Davis Love III
|36-33—69
|Rocco Mediate
|36-33—69
|Mark O’Meara
|35-34—69
|Tom Pernice
|33-36—69
|Harry Rudolph
|35-34—69
|John Senden
|34-35—69
|Jeff Sluman
|35-34—69
|Kirk Triplett
|36-33—69
|Robert Allenby
|34-36—70
|Ernie Els
|33-37—70
|Billy Mayfair
|36-34—70
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|37-33—70
|Brett Quigley
|35-35—70
|Wes Short
|35-35—70
|Y.E. Yang
|34-36—70
|Michael Allen
|36-35—71
|Steve Flesch
|35-36—71
|Jay Haas
|35-36—71
|Mark Hensby
|38-33—71
|Tim Herron
|33-38—71
|Lee Janzen
|37-34—71
|Justin Leonard
|35-36—71
|Jeff Maggert
|35-36—71
|Scott McCarron
|36-35—71
|Colin Montgomerie
|34-37—71
|Gene Sauers
|36-35—71
|Olin Browne
|37-35—72
|John Daly
|35-37—72
|David McKenzie
|34-38—72
|Scott Parel
|35-37—72
|Fred Funk
|33-40—73
|Bob Estes
|40-34—74
|Sandy Lyle
|37-37—74
|Scott Petersen
|36-38—74
|Mario Tiziani
|38-36—74
|Tom Lehman
|37-38—75
|John Cook
|38-38—76
|Brian Cooper
|36-41—77
