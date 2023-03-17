MARCH MADNESS: Maryland women trounce Holy Cross | See photos of local teams | What to expect on Day 2 | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
Hoag Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

March 17, 2023, 8:15 PM

Friday

At Newport Beach CC

Newport Beach, Calif.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,821; Par: 71

First Round

Chris DiMarco 33-31—64
Miguel Angel Jimenez 31-33—64
Bernhard Langer 30-34—64
Doug Barron 33-32—65
Mike Weir 33-32—65
Darren Clarke 35-31—66
Fred Couples 32-34—66
Jim Furyk 32-34—66
Rob Labritz 32-34—66
Steve Stricker 32-34—66
Kevin Sutherland 33-33—66
Scott Verplank 34-32—66
Paul Broadhurst 34-33—67
David Duval 33-34—67
Brian Gay 34-33—67
John Huston 31-36—67
Thongchai Jaidee 33-34—67
Rod Pampling 33-34—67
Vijay Singh 33-34—67
Shane Bertsch 34-34—68
Marco Dawson 35-33—68
Robert Karlsson 36-32—68
Timothy O’Neal 35-33—68
Corey Pavin 33-35—68
Tim Petrovic 37-31—68
Dicky Pride 35-33—68
David Toms 34-34—68
Stephen Ames 35-34—69
Billy Andrade 33-36—69
Stuart Appleby 35-34—69
Woody Austin 33-36—69
Notah Begay 35-34—69
Alex Cejka 35-34—69
K.J. Choi 35-34—69
Ken Duke 34-35—69
Joe Durant 37-32—69
Retief Goosen 34-35—69
Paul Goydos 35-34—69
Richard Green 35-34—69
Padraig Harrington 35-34—69
Davis Love III 36-33—69
Rocco Mediate 36-33—69
Mark O’Meara 35-34—69
Tom Pernice 33-36—69
Harry Rudolph 35-34—69
John Senden 34-35—69
Jeff Sluman 35-34—69
Kirk Triplett 36-33—69
Robert Allenby 34-36—70
Ernie Els 33-37—70
Billy Mayfair 36-34—70
Jose Maria Olazabal 37-33—70
Brett Quigley 35-35—70
Wes Short 35-35—70
Y.E. Yang 34-36—70
Michael Allen 36-35—71
Steve Flesch 35-36—71
Jay Haas 35-36—71
Mark Hensby 38-33—71
Tim Herron 33-38—71
Lee Janzen 37-34—71
Justin Leonard 35-36—71
Jeff Maggert 35-36—71
Scott McCarron 36-35—71
Colin Montgomerie 34-37—71
Gene Sauers 36-35—71
Olin Browne 37-35—72
John Daly 35-37—72
David McKenzie 34-38—72
Scott Parel 35-37—72
Fred Funk 33-40—73
Bob Estes 40-34—74
Sandy Lyle 37-37—74
Scott Petersen 36-38—74
Mario Tiziani 38-36—74
Tom Lehman 37-38—75
John Cook 38-38—76
Brian Cooper 36-41—77

