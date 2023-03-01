High Point Panthers take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in Big South Tournament

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-20, 5-13 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (14-16, 6-12 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-20, 5-13 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (14-16, 6-12 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -1; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: The High Point Panthers take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in the Big South Tournament.

The Panthers have gone 6-12 against Big South opponents, with an 8-4 record in non-conference play. High Point is fifth in the Big South with 12.3 assists per game led by Bryant Randleman averaging 3.2.

The Buccaneers are 5-13 in Big South play. Charleston Southern is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is averaging 17 points for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 17.5 points for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.