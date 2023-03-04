Hicks, Alabama A&M Bulldogs square off against the Southern Jaguars

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-17, 9-8 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-15, 11-6 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-17, 9-8 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-15, 11-6 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern -6; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Brion Whitley and the Southern Jaguars host Garrett Hicks and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in SWAC action.

The Jaguars have gone 9-1 at home. Southern has a 2-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Bulldogs are 9-8 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is 5-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: P.J. Byrd is averaging 9.4 points and 5.6 assists for the Jaguars. Whitley is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Olisa Akonobi is averaging eight points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.