Hauser and Michigan State host Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12…

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -7; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes after Joey Hauser scored 20 points in Michigan State’s 80-67 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Spartans are 11-2 in home games. Michigan State scores 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Buckeyes have gone 5-14 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is averaging 14.8 points for the Spartans. Hauser is averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Brice Sensabaugh is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Buckeyes. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Buckeyes: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.