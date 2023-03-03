Harvard visits Adelekun and Dartmouth

Harvard Crimson (14-13, 5-8 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-18, 5-8 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Harvard Crimson (14-13, 5-8 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-18, 5-8 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on the Harvard Crimson after Dame Adelekun scored 24 points in Dartmouth’s 89-79 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Big Green are 6-5 on their home court. Dartmouth is sixth in the Ivy League with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Adelekun averaging 4.9.

The Crimson are 5-8 in Ivy League play. Harvard is fourth in the Ivy League with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Ledlum averaging 5.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adelekun is scoring 13.6 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Evan Nelson is averaging eight points and 3.3 assists for the Crimson. Ledlum is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.