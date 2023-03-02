Live Radio
Home » Sports » Harrell scores 20, Texas…

Harrell scores 20, Texas State tops Old Dominion in Sun Belt

The Associated Press

March 2, 2023, 8:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Mason Harrell had 20 points and Texas State beat Old Dominion 65-36 on Thursday night in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Harrell added six rebounds for the Bobcats (15-18). Nighael Ceaser scored 10 points and added six rebounds. Nate Martin was 3 of 5 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Dericko Williams and Tyreek Scott-Grayson each scored eight points for the Monarchs (19-12). Mekhi Long also had seven points, eight rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up