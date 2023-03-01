Harkless leads UNLV against Utah State after 23-point game

Utah State Aggies (22-7, 11-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (17-11, 6-10 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah State Aggies (22-7, 11-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (17-11, 6-10 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -2; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the Utah State Aggies after Elijah Harkless scored 23 points in UNLV’s 54-53 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Rebels have gone 9-6 at home. UNLV is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 11-5 against conference opponents. Utah State averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Webster is shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 7.9 points. Harkless is shooting 41.1% and averaging 19.9 points over the past 10 games for UNLV.

Steven Ashworth is averaging 15.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.