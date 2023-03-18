Hailstorm briefly stops French league match

PARIS (AP) — A French league game between Toulouse and Lille was briefly stopped Saturday because of a sudden hailstorm.…

PARIS (AP) — A French league game between Toulouse and Lille was briefly stopped Saturday because of a sudden hailstorm.

The match in southwestern France was brought to a halt after 27 minutes, with the score 0-0. After a 10-minute interruption, players returned from their locker room under heavy rain and the game resumed.

A win would move Lille up to fifth place.

Second-place Lens can later move into second place with a home win against rock-bottom Angers, which has not won a league game since Sept. 18.

