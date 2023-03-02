Gueye and Washington State host Washington

Washington State Cougars (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (16-14, 8-11 Pac-12) Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (16-14, 8-11 Pac-12)

Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays the Washington Huskies after Mouhamed Gueye scored 20 points in Washington State’s 63-57 victory over the California Golden Bears.

The Huskies are 12-5 in home games. Washington averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cougars are 10-9 in Pac-12 play. Washington State is eighth in the Pac-12 with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Gueye averaging 8.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Bajema is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 8.5 points. Keion Brooks Jr. is shooting 43.0% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

Justin Powell is averaging 10.5 points for the Cougars. Gueye is averaging 15.4 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

