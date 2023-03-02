Greene and UAPB host Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (11-18, 10-6 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-19, 6-10 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Jackson State Tigers (11-18, 10-6 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-19, 6-10 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAPB -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Chris Greene scored 25 points in UAPB’s 78-74 loss to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Golden Lions have gone 8-3 at home. UAPB allows 70.1 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 10-6 in SWAC play. Jackson State has a 0-12 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaun Doss is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Greene is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Coltie Young is averaging 11.1 points for the Tigers. Ken Evans is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

