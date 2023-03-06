Grand Canyon plays UT Arlington in WAC Tournament

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-20, 6-12 WAC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-11, 11-7 WAC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-20, 6-12 WAC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-11, 11-7 WAC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes play in the WAC Tournament against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Antelopes’ record in WAC play is 11-7, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. Grand Canyon is 5-3 in one-possession games.

The Mavericks’ record in WAC games is 6-12. UT Arlington has a 6-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 17.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Kyron Gibson is shooting 39.1% and averaging 11.0 points for the Mavericks. Chendall Weaver is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.