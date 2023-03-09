Grand Canyon beats Seattle U 84-79 in WAC quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gabe McGlothan finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds to power Grand Canyon to an 84-79…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gabe McGlothan finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds to power Grand Canyon to an 84-79 victory over Seattle University on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

No. 3 seed Grand Canyon advances to play second-seeded Southern Utah in the semifinals on Friday.

Rayshon Harrison added 12 points and seven assists for the Antelopes (22-11). Walter Ellis scored nine.

The No. 11 seed Redhawks (20-12) were led by Cameron Tyson with 27 points. Riley Grigsby added 15 points. Alex Schumacher totaled 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

