Grand Canyon Antelopes play in WAC Tournament against the UT Arlington Mavericks

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-20, 6-12 WAC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-11, 11-7 WAC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -8; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes play the UT Arlington Mavericks in the WAC Tournament.

The Antelopes’ record in WAC games is 11-7, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Grand Canyon scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are 6-12 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington gives up 68.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Kyron Gibson is averaging 11 points and 3.9 assists for the Mavericks. Chendall Weaver is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

