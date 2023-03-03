Grambling Tigers face the Alabama State Hornets on 8-game win streak

Alabama State Hornets (8-22, 6-11 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (21-8, 14-3 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama State Hornets (8-22, 6-11 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (21-8, 14-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling is looking to prolong its eight-game win streak with a victory over Alabama State.

The Tigers are 10-1 in home games. Grambling is second in the SWAC with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Carte’Are Gordon averaging 9.0.

The Hornets are 6-11 in SWAC play. Alabama State ranks ninth in the SWAC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Isaiah Range is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 67.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

