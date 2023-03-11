Grambling takes on Texas Southern in SWAC Championship game

Texas Southern Tigers (13-20, 7-11 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (24-8, 15-3 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas Southern Tigers (13-20, 7-11 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (24-8, 15-3 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grambling -6.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers and the Texas Southern Tigers meet in the SWAC Championship.

The Grambling Tigers’ record in SWAC play is 15-3, and their record is 9-5 in non-conference games. Grambling has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Texas Southern Tigers’ record in SWAC play is 7-11. Texas Southern is eighth in the SWAC allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Christon is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Grambling Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 12.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Grambling.

PJ Henry averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas Southern Tigers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. John Walker III is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 10-0, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.