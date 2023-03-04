Live Radio
Givance’s 14 lead UTEP past Middle Tennessee 77-65

The Associated Press

March 4, 2023, 5:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Shamar Givance’s 14 points helped UTEP defeat Middle Tennessee 77-65 on Saturday in a regular-season finale for both.

Givance also had five rebounds and seven assists for the Miners (14-17, 7-13 Conference USA). Calvin Solomon scored 14 points and added three steals. Ze’Rik Onyema recorded 13 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.

Elias King led the way for the Blue Raiders (18-13, 11-9) with 13 points. Camryn Weston added 11 points for Middle Tennessee. Justin Bufford also recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

