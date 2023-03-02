Gibson and the UT Arlington Mavericks visit conference foe Seattle U

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-19, 6-11 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (19-11, 10-7 WAC) Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-19, 6-11 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (19-11, 10-7 WAC)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyron Gibson and the UT Arlington Mavericks take on Cameron Tyson and the Seattle U Redhawks on Friday.

The Redhawks have gone 11-2 in home games. Seattle U has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 6-11 in WAC play. UT Arlington averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 6-10 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Schumacher is averaging 12.1 points for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Gibson is averaging 11 points and 3.9 assists for the Mavericks. Chendall Weaver is averaging 10.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.