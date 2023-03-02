Georgia Southern Eagles play the UL Monroe Warhawks in Sun Belt Tournament

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-20, 7-11 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-20, 7-11 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Southern Eagles play the UL Monroe Warhawks in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Eagles’ record in Sun Belt games is 9-9, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference games. Georgia Southern averages 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Warhawks are 7-11 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is eighth in the Sun Belt with 12.9 assists per game led by Jamari Blackmon averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Savrasov is shooting 49.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Blackmon is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 assists. Tyreke Locure is shooting 36.8% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

