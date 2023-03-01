Georgia Southern Eagles face the UL Monroe Warhawks in Sun Belt Tournament

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-20, 7-11 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-20, 7-11 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Southern Eagles play in the Sun Belt Tournament against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Eagles have gone 9-9 against Sun Belt opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Georgia Southern averages 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Warhawks are 7-11 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is third in the Sun Belt shooting 35.6% from downtown. Johnnie Williams IV paces the Warhawks shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.5 points. Andrei Savrasov is averaging 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Tyreke Locure is shooting 37.1% and averaging 14.5 points for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

