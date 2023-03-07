Georgia Bulldogs play in SEC Tournament against the LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers (13-18, 2-16 SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

LSU Tigers (13-18, 2-16 SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Bulldogs take on the LSU Tigers in the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in SEC games is 6-12, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Georgia is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Tigers’ record in SEC games is 2-16. LSU has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is averaging 13.3 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

K.J. Williams is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 10.7 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 69.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

