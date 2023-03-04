George Washington hosts VCU after Bishop’s 26-point game

VCU Rams (23-7, 14-3 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (16-14, 10-7 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VCU Rams (23-7, 14-3 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (16-14, 10-7 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -7; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays the VCU Rams after James Bishop scored 26 points in George Washington’s 75-70 win over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Colonials have gone 11-5 at home. George Washington leads the A-10 with 76.6 points and is shooting 47.4%.

The Rams have gone 14-3 against A-10 opponents. VCU is sixth in the A-10 scoring 70.9 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

The Colonials and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is averaging 21.7 points and 5.2 assists for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 18.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games for George Washington.

Jalen DeLoach is averaging 10 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Rams. David Shriver is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

