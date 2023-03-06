George, Leonard big in 4Q, Clippers beat Grizzlies 135-129

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 42 points and led a fourth-quarter comeback to help the Los Angeles Clippers…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 42 points and led a fourth-quarter comeback to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 135-129 on Sunday night, ending a five-game skid.

Kawhi Leonard added 34 points and 10 rebounds to give the Clippers their first win since the All-Star break.

After getting thrashed in the third when the Grizzlies scored 51 points, the Clippers responded in the fourth.

George and Leonard scored every point in a 17-0 spurt in which the Clippers erased a 10-point deficit and took a 124-121 lead. George had the first eight points and Leonard finished it off with the last nine, hitting a 3-pointer and dunking.

Desmond Bane scored 30 points, Tyus Jones added 25 and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points for the Grizzlies, who were without star Ja Morant. He’s away from the team indefinitely while the NBA investigates his social media post in which the All-Star guard appears to be holding a gun.

Trailing 84-79, the Grizzlies caught fire over the final minutes of the third. Jones scored 20 points in the period and drew awe from the crowd as he hit three 3-pointers and canned jumper after jumper.

Jones had one of his 12 assists on a pass to Santi Aldama, who scored and then dunked on the next possession. Bane closed the period with back-to-back 3s that sent the Grizzlies into the fourth leading 112-97.

The Grizzlies opened their run with 12 straight points, with Jones scoring six points and Jackson hitting a 3-pointer that pulled them into an 84-all tie. They outscored the Clippers 51-30 in the third.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Luke Kennard scored 15 points against his old team in his return to Crypto.com Arena. … Ziaire Williams had three fouls in five minutes in the first half after being recalled from the Memphis Hustle.

Clippers: Marcus Morris had five points in 25 minutes. … Mason Plumless had 15 points and nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Clippers: Host Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.