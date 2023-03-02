Gardner leads Marist against Iona after 25-point game

Marist Red Foxes (10-17, 6-12 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (22-7, 15-3 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (10-17, 6-12 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (22-7, 15-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -18; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits the Iona Gaels after Patrick Gardner scored 25 points in Marist’s 81-58 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Gaels are 10-1 in home games. Iona has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Foxes are 6-12 in MAAC play. Marist is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 16.5 points and 1.9 steals. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 16.3 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iona.

Noah Harris averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Gardner is averaging 19.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

