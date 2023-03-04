Furman plays Mercer in SoCon Tournament

Mercer Bears (14-18, 6-12 SoCon) vs. Furman Paladins (24-7, 15-3 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mercer Bears (14-18, 6-12 SoCon) vs. Furman Paladins (24-7, 15-3 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -9.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Furman Paladins play in the SoCon Tournament against the Mercer Bears.

The Paladins are 15-3 against SoCon opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Furman is fourth in the SoCon with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 1.9.

The Bears are 6-12 in SoCon play. Mercer has a 6-15 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Bothwell is averaging 17.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Paladins. Slawson is averaging 16.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Furman.

Luis Hurtado is averaging 7.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Bears. Jalyn McCreary is averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

