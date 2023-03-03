Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
American International 3, Holy Cross 1
Boston U. 6, Providence 4
Sacred Heart 3, Niagara 1
Canisius 5, Army 2
Boston College 5, UConn 3
Colgate 5, Dartmouth 3
RIT 5, Mercyhurst 3
UMass 5, Maine 2
Mass.-Lowell 3, Northeastern 1
MIDWEST
Michigan 6, Wisconsin 5, OT
Notre Dame 1, Michigan St. 0
Ohio St. 5, Penn St. 1
W. Michigan 5, Miami (Ohio) 0
N. Michigan 7, Bemidji St. 3
Michigan Tech 1, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0
Ferris St. 4, Bowling Green 3, OT
