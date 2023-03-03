Forbes leads Tulane against East Carolina after 23-point game

East Carolina Pirates (15-14, 6-10 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (17-10, 10-6 AAC) New Orleans; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

East Carolina Pirates (15-14, 6-10 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (17-10, 10-6 AAC)

New Orleans; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -11.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the East Carolina Pirates after Jaylen Forbes scored 23 points in Tulane’s 83-68 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Green Wave are 10-3 on their home court. Tulane leads the AAC averaging 80.7 points and is shooting 46.4%.

The Pirates are 6-10 against conference opponents. East Carolina is 8-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is averaging 20.3 points, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Green Wave. Forbes is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

RJ Felton is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 12.7 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

