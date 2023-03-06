Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet in ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-17, 6-14 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (9-22, 7-13 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 2 p.m.…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-17, 6-14 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (9-22, 7-13 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida State Seminoles face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the ACC Tournament.

The Seminoles’ record in ACC games is 7-13, and their record is 2-9 in non-conference games. Florida State is 7-19 against opponents over .500.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-14 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Caleb Mills is shooting 40.1% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.

Miles Kelly is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

