Florida International Panthers take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in C-USA Tournament

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-17, 7-13 C-USA) vs. Florida International Panthers (14-17, 8-12 C-USA) Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-17, 7-13 C-USA) vs. Florida International Panthers (14-17, 8-12 C-USA)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers square off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the C-USA Tournament.

The Panthers’ record in C-USA play is 8-12, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference play. Florida International ranks ninth in C-USA in team defense, allowing 74.9 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Bulldogs’ record in C-USA play is 7-13. Louisiana Tech averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is averaging 11.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 20 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Florida International.

Cobe Williams is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Crawford is averaging 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

