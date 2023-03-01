Florida International faces Louisiana Tech on 4-game losing streak

Florida International Panthers (13-16, 7-11 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (13-16, 7-11 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International comes into the matchup with Louisiana Tech after losing four in a row.

The Bulldogs are 8-5 on their home court. Louisiana Tech ranks seventh in C-USA with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Crawford averaging 3.9.

The Panthers are 7-11 in conference games. Florida International has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs. Cobe Williams is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Denver Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Arturo Dean is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

