Florida hosts LSU following Williams’ 24-point performance

LSU Tigers (13-17, 2-15 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-15, 8-9 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays the Florida Gators after K.J. Williams scored 24 points in LSU’s 81-76 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Gators have gone 9-5 in home games. Florida is ninth in the SEC scoring 71.8 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Tigers are 2-15 in SEC play. LSU ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lofton is averaging 8.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Gators. Colin Castleton is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Adam Miller averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 46.0% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

