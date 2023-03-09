Florida Gators play in SEC Tournament against the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-11, 8-10 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (16-15, 9-9 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-11, 8-10 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (16-15, 9-9 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -3; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators play in the SEC Tournament against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Gators are 9-9 against SEC opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Florida is seventh in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 8-10 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is second in the SEC allowing 60.4 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 16.0 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Gators. Riley Kugel is averaging 15.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games for Florida.

Dashawn Davis is averaging 8.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Tolu Smith is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

