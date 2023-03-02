Florida Atlantic takes on Rice after Martin’s 21-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (26-3, 16-2 C-USA) at Rice Owls (17-12, 8-10 C-USA) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (26-3, 16-2 C-USA) at Rice Owls (17-12, 8-10 C-USA)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -8.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits the Rice Owls after Alijah Martin scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 75-49 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Rice Owls have gone 11-5 at home. Rice ranks second in C-USA with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Olivari averaging 5.8.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 16-2 in conference matchups. Florida Atlantic is the C-USA leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnell Davis averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivari is averaging 19.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rice Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

Martin is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rice Owls: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Florida Atlantic Owls: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

