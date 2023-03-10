Florida Atlantic Owls play in C-USA Tournament against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (19-13, 11-9 C-USA) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (29-3, 18-2 C-USA) Frisco, Texas; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (19-13, 11-9 C-USA) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (29-3, 18-2 C-USA)

Frisco, Texas; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -8; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Atlantic Owls and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders meet in the C-USA Tournament.

The Owls have gone 18-2 against C-USA opponents, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic ranks third in C-USA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Blue Raiders’ record in C-USA play is 11-9. Middle Tennessee averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Camryn Weston is averaging 10.8 points for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

