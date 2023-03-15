Florida and UCF square off in NIT

UCF Knights (18-14, 8-10 AAC) at Florida Gators (16-16, 9-9 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: The…

UCF Knights (18-14, 8-10 AAC) at Florida Gators (16-16, 9-9 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators and the UCF Knights meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Gators’ record in SEC games is 9-9, and their record is 7-7 against non-conference opponents. Florida averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Knights are 8-10 in AAC play. UCF is eighth in the AAC with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Taylor Hendricks averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richard averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Colin Castleton is averaging 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and three blocks over the last 10 games for Florida.

Hendricks is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Knights. CJ Kelly is averaging 14.2 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.