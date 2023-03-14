Florida and UCF square off in NIT matchup

UCF Knights (18-14, 8-10 AAC) at Florida Gators (16-16, 9-9 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: The…

UCF Knights (18-14, 8-10 AAC) at Florida Gators (16-16, 9-9 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators take on the UCF Knights in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Gators have gone 9-9 against SEC teams, with a 7-7 record in non-conference play. Florida ranks eighth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Knights’ record in AAC games is 8-10. UCF averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richard averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Colin Castleton is averaging 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and three blocks over the last 10 games for Florida.

Taylor Hendricks is averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Knights. CJ Kelly is averaging 14.2 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

