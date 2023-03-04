Fairleigh Dickinson Knights take on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash in NEC Tournament

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (13-17, 9-7 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (18-14, 10-6 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 8…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (13-17, 9-7 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (18-14, 10-6 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson -5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash meet in the NEC Tournament.

The Knights are 10-6 against NEC opponents and 8-8 in non-conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson is fifth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 31.0 rebounds. Joe Munden Jr. leads the Knights with 4.9 boards.

The Red Flash are 9-7 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) is second in the NEC scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Josh Cohen averaging 15.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Cohen is averaging 22.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

