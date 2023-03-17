European competition draw lists

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Champions League Quarterfinals First Leg April 11-12 Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England) Benfica (Portugal) vs.…

Listen now to WTOP News

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Champions League

Quarterfinals

First Leg

April 11-12

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England)

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Inter Milan (Italy)

Manchester City (England) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Napoli (Italy)

Second Leg

April 18-19

Chelsea (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Benfica (Portugal)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)

Napoli (Italy) vs. AC Milan (Italy)

Semifinals

First Leg

May 9-10

AC Milan (Italy) or Napoli (Italy) vs. Benfica (Portugal) or Inter Milan (Italy)

Real Madrid (Spain) or Chelsea (England) vs. Manchester City (England) or Bayern Munich (Germany)

Second Leg

May 16-17

Benfica (Portugal) or Inter Milan (Italy) vs. AC Milan (Italy) or Napoli (Italy)

Manchester City (England) or Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Real Madrid (Spain) or Chelsea (England)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.