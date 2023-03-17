Europa League Glance

|All Time EDT
|(Home teams listed first)
|QUARTERFINALS
|First Leg
|Thursday, April 13
Feyernoord (Netherlands) vs. Roma (Italy), 12:45 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium), 3 p.m.
Juventus (Italy) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), 3 p.m.
Manchester United (England) vs. Sevilla (Spain), 3 p.m.
|Second Leg
|Thursday, April 20
Roma (Italy) vs. Feyernoord (Netherlands), 3 p.m.
Sevilla (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England), 3 p.m.
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.
Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 3 p.m.
|SEMIFINALS
|First Leg
|Thursday, May 11
Feyenoord-Roma winner vs, Bayer Leverkusen-Union Saint-Gilloise winner, 3 p.m.
Juventus-Sporting Lisbon winner vs. Manchester United-Sevilla winner, 3 p.m.
|Second Leg
|Thursday, May 18
Bayer leverkusen-Union-Saint Gilloise winner vs. Feyenoord-Roma winner, 3 p.m.
Manchester United-Sevilla winner vs. Juventus-Sporting Lisbon winner, 3 p.m.
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Wednesday, May 31
|At Budapest, Hungary
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
