MARCH MADNESS: What to expect on Day 2 | Wizards draft prospects to watch | Maryland WBB starts tournament journey | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Europa League Glance

Europa League Glance

The Associated Press

March 17, 2023, 1:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Time EDT
(Home teams listed first)
QUARTERFINALS
First Leg
Thursday, April 13

Feyernoord (Netherlands) vs. Roma (Italy), 12:45 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium), 3 p.m.

Juventus (Italy) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), 3 p.m.

Manchester United (England) vs. Sevilla (Spain), 3 p.m.

Second Leg
Thursday, April 20

Roma (Italy) vs. Feyernoord (Netherlands), 3 p.m.

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England), 3 p.m.

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
First Leg
Thursday, May 11

Feyenoord-Roma winner vs, Bayer Leverkusen-Union Saint-Gilloise winner, 3 p.m.

Juventus-Sporting Lisbon winner vs. Manchester United-Sevilla winner, 3 p.m.

Second Leg
Thursday, May 18

Bayer leverkusen-Union-Saint Gilloise winner vs. Feyenoord-Roma winner, 3 p.m.

Manchester United-Sevilla winner vs. Juventus-Sporting Lisbon winner, 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP
Wednesday, May 31
At Budapest, Hungary

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up