Europa League Glance

All Time EDT (Home teams listed first) QUARTERFINALS First Leg Thursday, April 13 Feyernoord (Netherlands) vs. Roma (Italy), 12:45 p.m. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium), 3 p.m. Juventus (Italy) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), 3 p.m. Manchester United (England) vs. Sevilla (Spain), 3 p.m. Second Leg Thursday, April 20 Roma (Italy) vs. Feyernoord (Netherlands), 3 p.m. Sevilla (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England), 3 p.m. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 3 p.m. SEMIFINALS First Leg Thursday, May 11 Feyenoord-Roma winner vs, Bayer Leverkusen-Union Saint-Gilloise winner, 3 p.m. Juventus-Sporting Lisbon winner vs. Manchester United-Sevilla winner, 3 p.m. Second Leg Thursday, May 18 Bayer leverkusen-Union-Saint Gilloise winner vs. Feyenoord-Roma winner, 3 p.m. Manchester United-Sevilla winner vs. Juventus-Sporting Lisbon winner, 3 p.m. CHAMPIONSHIP Wednesday, May 31 At Budapest, Hungary Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.