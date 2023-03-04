Edwards leads James Madison past Troy in Sun Belt tourney

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Reserve Terrence Edwards scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and James Madison beat Troy 75-72…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Reserve Terrence Edwards scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and James Madison beat Troy 75-72 in a Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinal game on Saturday.

Noah Freidel made two foul shots with five seconds left to give the Dukes their 75-72 lead. After a timeout, James Madison’s Mezie Offurum fouled Troy’s Kieffer Punter to force him to the foul line so he couldn’t get off 3-pointer to end it.

Takal Molson scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Alonzo Sule recorded 10 points and went 5 of 10 from the field for the Dukes (22-10).

Christyon Eugene finished with 26 points and two steals for the Trojans (20-13). Troy also got 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals from Nelson Phillips. Zay Williams also had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

