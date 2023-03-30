All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 64 43 19 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 64 43 19 2 0 88 241 195 Reading 64 37 22 5 0 79 231 188 Maine 63 36 24 2 1 75 227 183 Worcester 66 32 30 4 0 68 209 220 Adirondack 64 28 26 8 2 66 210 216 Trois-Rivieres 64 25 36 3 0 53 192 242 Norfolk 64 18 41 2 3 41 176 279

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 63 37 21 4 1 79 224 177 Jacksonville 62 37 21 3 1 78 200 181 Greenville 63 35 20 7 1 78 208 192 Florida 63 34 21 4 4 76 203 186 Atlanta 65 33 25 6 1 73 207 218 Orlando 65 30 27 7 1 68 206 232 Savannah 63 23 30 9 1 56 178 220

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 64 43 12 6 3 95 242 180 Toledo 65 42 16 4 3 91 233 155 Indy 64 38 22 4 0 80 220 186 Fort Wayne 63 32 24 4 3 71 241 241 Wheeling 64 26 33 5 0 57 199 216 Kalamazoo 63 25 34 4 0 54 148 195 Iowa 64 17 33 13 1 48 163 233

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 64 52 9 2 1 107 267 136 Kansas City 64 29 27 6 2 66 197 210 Wichita 65 30 29 6 0 66 204 211 Utah 64 30 31 3 0 63 199 241 Allen 62 30 30 1 1 62 221 234 Rapid City 63 30 32 1 0 61 214 239 Tulsa 62 20 34 7 1 48 183 237

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Reading 3

Atlanta 4, Florida 1

Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 4

Idaho 6, Kansas City 0

Utah 8, Wichita 5

Thursday’s Games

Newfoundland at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Tulsa at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Maine, 6 p.m.

Newfoundland at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Maine, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

