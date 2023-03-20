All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|61
|41
|18
|2
|0
|84
|233
|189
|Reading
|60
|35
|21
|4
|0
|74
|214
|173
|Maine
|59
|33
|23
|2
|1
|69
|213
|171
|Worcester
|62
|32
|27
|3
|0
|67
|202
|206
|Adirondack
|60
|24
|26
|8
|2
|58
|197
|210
|Trois-Rivieres
|60
|23
|35
|2
|0
|48
|178
|232
|Norfolk
|61
|16
|40
|2
|3
|37
|170
|270
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|61
|36
|20
|4
|1
|77
|216
|172
|Jacksonville
|60
|36
|20
|3
|1
|76
|192
|172
|Florida
|59
|33
|18
|4
|4
|74
|196
|174
|Greenville
|60
|33
|19
|7
|1
|74
|200
|183
|Atlanta
|63
|32
|25
|5
|1
|70
|200
|213
|Orlando
|63
|29
|26
|7
|1
|66
|199
|223
|Savannah
|62
|23
|29
|9
|1
|56
|175
|216
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|61
|40
|12
|6
|3
|89
|226
|170
|Toledo
|62
|41
|15
|4
|2
|88
|222
|145
|Indy
|61
|37
|21
|3
|0
|77
|215
|179
|Fort Wayne
|60
|30
|24
|4
|2
|66
|226
|229
|Wheeling
|61
|25
|31
|5
|0
|55
|189
|204
|Kalamazoo
|60
|23
|33
|4
|0
|50
|141
|189
|Iowa
|61
|16
|32
|12
|1
|45
|156
|224
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|60
|48
|9
|2
|1
|99
|247
|129
|Allen
|59
|30
|27
|1
|1
|62
|214
|220
|Kansas City
|60
|27
|25
|6
|2
|62
|187
|196
|Utah
|60
|29
|28
|3
|0
|61
|181
|220
|Wichita
|61
|28
|28
|5
|0
|61
|190
|196
|Rapid City
|60
|29
|30
|1
|0
|59
|202
|224
|Tulsa
|59
|19
|32
|7
|1
|46
|175
|227
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Reading 2
Cincinnati 2, Fort Wayne 1
Iowa 2, Kalamazoo 0
Worcester 3, Maine 2
Allen 6, Utah 3
South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 2
Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
